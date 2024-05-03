Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,891. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.