Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,891. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

