Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.75. The company had a trading volume of 236,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.61 and its 200 day moving average is $264.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

