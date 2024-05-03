Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 824 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.61. 279,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,904. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.91 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.22.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

