Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,065.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 454,830 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $5,608,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,506 shares of company stock worth $23,964,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZWS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 141,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,862. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

