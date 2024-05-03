Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,158,000 after buying an additional 140,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,134. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

