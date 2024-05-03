Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $82,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hess by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1,456.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Hess by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.42.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.86. 6,029,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

