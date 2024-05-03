Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 2.2 %

HUM stock opened at $320.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.