Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.70.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $280.29 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

