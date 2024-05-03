Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 576.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $148.77 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

