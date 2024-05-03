Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 222.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.55 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

