Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,207.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 146,819 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPMD opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

