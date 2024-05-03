Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
HFRO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.64. 271,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,423. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
