Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.020-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.050 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 287,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

