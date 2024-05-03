holoride Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,193.29 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $66,193.29 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.35 or 0.04949933 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00056630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003444 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0091939 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $137,661.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

