Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 1.8% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $346.88 and last traded at $341.71. Approximately 1,679,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,319,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

