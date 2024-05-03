Hope Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 11,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,960,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 315,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 298,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 222,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

