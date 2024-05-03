Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $38,873,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 251,112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 6,342,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,070. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

