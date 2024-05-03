Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,171,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

