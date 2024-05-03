Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Global X Solar ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $3,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RAYS stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Global X Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

