Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

