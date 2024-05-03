Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,176,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $80.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

