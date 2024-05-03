Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMOG. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $933,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $140.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

