Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,133 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,292,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,182.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

