Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,304,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

