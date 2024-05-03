Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

