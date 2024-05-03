Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,310 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,968 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $34.52.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.