Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.310-2.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 5,404,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,063. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

