Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,241 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 161,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,604,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

