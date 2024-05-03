Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,915. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $415.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.