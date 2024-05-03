Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading Up 10.7%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.39 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.86 ($0.11). Approximately 3,773,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,723,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

