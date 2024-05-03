IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.45 EPS.
IDACORP Price Performance
IDA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 480,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
