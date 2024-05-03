IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $136.86

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.86, but opened at $150.17. IES shares last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 100,620 shares.

IES Trading Up 17.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

Institutional Trading of IES

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,556,157.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,067.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,556,157.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,986. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IES by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IES by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.