ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 33.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.