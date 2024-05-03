ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ImmunityBio Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ IBRX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.53.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.
