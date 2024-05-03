Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

