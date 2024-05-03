Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23, Zacks reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 22,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.86.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

