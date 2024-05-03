Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.64 on Monday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 793,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.