Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.64 on Monday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.04.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
