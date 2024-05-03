Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stock Position Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

