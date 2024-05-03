Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.1% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,004 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.