Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Purchases 14,109 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 14,109 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $144,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,053. The stock has a market cap of $851.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 48,026 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
