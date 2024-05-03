Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Purchases 14,109 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 14,109 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $144,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,053. The stock has a market cap of $851.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 48,026 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

