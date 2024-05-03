Insider Buying: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) EVP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.95. 3,955,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

