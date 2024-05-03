Insider Buying: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $10,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,678 shares in the company, valued at $586,151.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orion Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Orion Group by 806.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,533 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,657 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Orion Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.