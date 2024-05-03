Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 180,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

