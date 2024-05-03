Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $69,828.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81.

GeneDx Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

