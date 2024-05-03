Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $69,828.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81.
GeneDx Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.