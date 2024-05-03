Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells 188,888 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,006,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.