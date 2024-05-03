Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 10,695 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. The company had a trading volume of 383,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

