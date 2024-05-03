Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65.

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

