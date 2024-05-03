Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.52. 24,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average of $173.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4,451.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

