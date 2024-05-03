Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells 7,606 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 492,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

