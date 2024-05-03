Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inspired Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.70 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
