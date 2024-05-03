Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.70 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. Macquarie lowered Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

