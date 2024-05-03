Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$236.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$240.11.

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

IFC stock opened at C$228.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$223.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$212.42. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 69.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

